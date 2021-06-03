Indian police martyr youth in custody in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police martyred a detained youth in custody in Pulwama district on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the detained youth was killed by Indian paramilitary and Special Operation Group in Tral Police Station of the district.

A top official told media that Mohammed Amin Malik, who was arrested some days ago for questioning was shot dead by police forces in the police station.

A brother of the victim has already embraced martyrdom during a cordon and search operation in Puwlama district in 2019.