UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Martyr Youth In Custody In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 10:30 AM

Indian police martyr youth in custody in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, police martyred a detained youth in custody in Pulwama district on Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the detained youth was killed by Indian paramilitary and Special Operation Group in Tral Police Station of the district.

A top official told media that Mohammed Amin Malik, who was arrested some days ago for questioning was shot dead by police forces in the police station.

A brother of the victim has already embraced martyrdom during a cordon and search operation in Puwlama district in 2019.

Related Topics

India Dead Police Police Station Jammu 2019 Media Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s offer to host COP 28 is strong signal from ..

8 hours ago

UAE stocks close in green amid increased market li ..

8 hours ago

AED54.8 bn investments by UAE banks in held-to-mat ..

10 hours ago

UAE looking to close group gap with first win agai ..

10 hours ago

IHC seeks complaint details from FIA against journ ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.