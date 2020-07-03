UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Produce Chargesheet Against Malik In Two False Cases

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 09:40 AM

Indian police produce chargesheet against Malik in two false cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Indian police produced a chargesheet before a court in Baramulla district against the illegally detained Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, in two false cases registered against him in 2008 and 2010.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police produced the chargesheet before Additional District and Sessions Judge Baramulla, Sanjay Parihar, through virtual mode against Muhammad Yasin Malik in the cases registered at Police Station Sumbal.

Yasin Malik was booked by Sumbal police in two FIRs registered in 2008 and 2010 for organizing pro-freedom rallies and gatherings in Sumbal town.

Before filing the chargesheet on June 30, 2020, the prosecution had moved an application for issuance of warrant for production of the JKLF chief through video conferencing for filing of charge sheet.

Yasin Malik is presently lodged in New Delhi's infamous Tihar Jail.

Yasin Malik was produced before the court through video conference on Thursday. He was informed that a chargesheet has been lodged against him in the two cases. The Court made him aware that he has right to engage counsel of his choice to which he replied that he would be arguing himself.

As the JKLF Chairman has been lodged outside the occupied territory, the court directed Secretary District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Baramulla, to provide a suitable penal lawyer for appearance on behalf of Yasin Malik so as to enable him to have a fair trial. The case was listed for next hearing on July 21, 2020.

Related Topics

Hearing India Police Police Station Jail Jammu New Delhi June July 2020 Media Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

17 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports promotes global supply-chain resil ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 56,000 additiona ..

8 hours ago

Group 42 joins forces with Israeli Rafael and IAI ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

10 hours ago

German MPs adopt motion to shut down ECB bond-buyi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.