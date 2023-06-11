ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :Indian police searched the house of a Hurriyat activist in Kishtwar district of in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal said a search warrant was obtained from the India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu,Kashmir media service reported.

The house of the Hurriyat activist, Muddasir Ahmad, at Tander village of Dachhan was searched in connection with a false case registered against him last year under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosive Substances Act.