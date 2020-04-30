Indian police use brute force on mourners in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian police used brute force and fired teargas shells after people held funeral prayers in absentia for a martyred youth, Bilal Ahmed, in Narbal area of Pulwama district of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The mourners also chanted full throat pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Bilal Ahmed along with two other youth was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Qazigund area of Kulgam district.

Indian police took into its possession the dead bodies of the martyred youth and buried them at Sheeri in Baramulla district, denying the families performing the last rituals of the martyred youth.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of the Kashmir Valley and several districts of Jammu region.