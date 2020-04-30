UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Police Use Brute Force On Mourners In Pulwama

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 11:50 AM

Indian police use brute force on mourners in Pulwama

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2020 ) :Indian police used brute force and fired teargas shells after people held funeral prayers in absentia for a martyred youth, Bilal Ahmed, in Narbal area of Pulwama district of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The mourners also chanted full throat pro-freedom and anti-India slogans, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Bilal Ahmed along with two other youth was martyred by Indian troops during a cordon and search operation in Qazigund area of Kulgam district.

Indian police took into its possession the dead bodies of the martyred youth and buried them at Sheeri in Baramulla district, denying the families performing the last rituals of the martyred youth.

Meanwhile, Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations in Bandipora, Kupwara, Baramulla, Shopian, Islamabad, Kulgam and Pulwama districts of the Kashmir Valley and several districts of Jammu region.

Related Topics

India Dead Islamabad Occupied Kashmir Police Jammu Media

Recent Stories

Baseball's 12-time All-Star Ramirez eyes Taiwan co ..

4 minutes ago

Energy major Shell logs Q1 loss on oil price crash ..

2 minutes ago

Equities, crude surge in Asia on hopes for virus t ..

2 minutes ago

Pak Army soldier embraces martyrdom in result of I ..

12 minutes ago

China's airlines, oil firms post big Q1 virus loss ..

13 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 30 April 2020

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.