Indian Prisoners Case Referred To Islamabad High Court CJ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:56 PM

Indian prisoners case referred to Islamabad High Court CJ

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sent a case to the chief justice pertaining to the four Indian prisoners sentenced in terrorism and espionage charges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sent a case to the chief justice pertaining to the four Indian prisoners sentenced in terrorism and espionage charges.

Justice Kiyani noted that the case should be shifted to the court of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah who was already hearing the identical petitions.

It may be mentioned here that the Indian High Commission had approached the IHC for release of four of its citizens who were facing imprisonment sentence.

More Stories From Pakistan

