Indian Prisoners Release Case: Hearing Adjourns Without Any Proceeding

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:49 PM

Indian prisoners release case: Hearing adjourns without any proceeding

Petition of Indian High Commission seeking release of four Indian prisoners has been adjourned without any proceeding

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Petition of Indian High Commission seeking release of four Indian prisoners has been adjourned without any proceeding.Hearing was adjourned due to strike of lawyers.Court had sought details from interior ministry regarding cases.

Jispal Kaka, Shamsuddin, Muhammad Ismail, and Anil Chamar are among the Indian prisoners.It has been said in the petition that two suspects are in Malair Jail Karachi, one in Gujranwala Jail and the other is in Central Jail Lahore.Two suspects have completed their imprisonment in 2016 while the other two in 2017.Indian High Commission has filed a plea in the court for release of prisoners.

