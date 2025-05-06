(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) In the aftermath of the orchestrated Baisaran Valley False Flag Operation staged in the scenic health resort area of occupied Kashmir, the Indian government under the RSS-led BJP, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hastily blamed Pakistan.

This accusation is widely seen as part of a broader campaign to stir nationalist sentiments and bolster BJP’s declining popularity ahead of the upcoming Bihar elections.

In a bid to galvanize support among Hindu extremists, India has intensified its propaganda against both Pakistan and Kashmiri freedom fighters on both sides of the Line of Control. The objective is not just political gain but also to discredit legitimate resistance and stifle voices advocating for Kashmir’s right to self-determination.

At the heart of this smear campaign is the Indian Propaganda Cell JKCDC (Jammu and Kashmir Cyber Defence Centre), which is allegedly working hand-in-glove with Indian intelligence agency RAW (Research and Analysis Wing) and other state-sponsored elements. The JKCDC has launched a calculated media and cyber offensive to tarnish the reputation of Kashmiri activists and institutions aligned with the Kashmiri struggle for freedom.

This cell has been actively involved in disseminating disinformation and targeted propaganda campaigns aimed at:

•Kashmiri activists who are vocally exposing India's hegemonic policies in the region.

•Pakistani institutions and prominent individuals supporting the Kashmir cause, portraying them as instigators of unrest or foreign agents.

Among the Pakistani personalities targeted are:

•General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS)

•General Ahmed Sharif, Director General ISPR

•Ambassador Abdul Basit, senior diplomat and former envoy

In parallel, the CDC has launched a vilification campaign against Kashmiri diaspora leaders and activists, including:

•Dr.

Ghulam Nabi Fai, a renowned political advocate

•Abdul Hameed Lone Hurriyat Leader, Vice Chairman FOK

•Mashal Malik, human rights activist and wife of jailed Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik

•Altaf Hussain Wani, political commentator

•Muzammil Ayub Thakur, UK-based activist

•Mubeen Shah, former president of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce

•Azad Issa, journalist of Kashmiri origin

Moreover, foreign nationals and international media figures who have raised their voices in favor of Kashmir’s right to self-determination have also been targeted. These include:

•CJ Werleman, European journalist known for his investigative reporting on South Asia

•Khalid Beydoun, legal scholar and author

•Omar Suleiman, Islamic scholar and humanitarian

The smear campaigns extend beyond individuals to international media outlets and journalists sympathetic to the Kashmiri plight, painting them as part of an anti-India conspiracy.

This aggressive information warfare represents a troubling attempt to delegitimize dissent and silence global advocacy for Kashmir. It reflects India's growing reliance on psychological and media operations to deflect scrutiny from its actions in the region and manipulate public opinion—domestically and internationally.