Indian Propaganda May Be Problematic For Pakistan At FATF

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 57 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 05:19 PM

Indian propaganda may be problematic for Pakistan at FATF

Pakistani delegation, the sources say, is very careful in giving any statement before the international body.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-16th Oct, 2019) India may run one-sided propaganda against Pakistan at the forum of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) without waiting for the final outcome of thee meeting, a senior official warned.

According to media reports the official said that Indian propaganda against Pakistan may be dangerous at FATF’s meeting because they might plunge into it without waiting the final out of the international body on status of Pakistan. However, he said Pakistani authorities are very careful on making any statement there before the international body.

Pakistan’s delegation is currently visiting Paris to take part in 39-member Financial Action Task force to ensure support against an Indian bid to get Pakistan out of the FATF’s blacklist. Pakistan is confident as as China, Malaysia and Turkey have assured it of all out support in case India or any other country presents a resolution for getting Pakistan on the blacklist. Even GCC countries and Saudi Arabia have supported Pakistan, said the sources adding that the FATF’s ongoing meeting would continue till October 18 in Paris during which a final decision would be made about the country’s status.

Joint Working Group (JWG) shared findings with the Pakistani authorities, showing Islamabad to be largely compliant on 10 points, partially compliant on another 10 points, and non-compliant on seven, mainly related to proscribed organisations on account of investigation, prosecutions and conviction from court of law, the reports said.

Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar is leading a five-member delegation to FATF’s meeting in Paris. Media reports said that stakeholders were unanimous and on the same page that Pakistan worked hard to comply with all 27 points within the envisaged deadline and made good progress. Authorities were now confident that the FATF would not give a new action plan. In addition to that, Pakistan took significant steps towards improving relations with the US and progress in this direction would yield positive results. On merit, official sources say, Pakistan should be excluded from grey list and put into green or white list as Islamabad made impressive progress on at least 20 out of 27 FATC action plan points.

FATF, they stated, might maintain Pakistan’s grey-list status for an extended period of 6 to 12 months, but in such a scenario, there would be no new action plan. Islamabad might be asked to continue to ensure compliance on 17 points, on which the country made partial or little progress, for the next one year, they added.

