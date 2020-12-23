Indian provocations, targeting UNMOGIP vehicles threat to regional peace, stability: COAS

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Tuesday said Indian provocations particularly recent targeting of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicles were threat to regional peace and stability.

The COAS expressed these views while addressing the soldiers during his visit to forward troops deployed along the Line of Control (LoC), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The COAS was briefed about the latest situation, Indian Cease Fire Violations deliberately targeting innocent civilians along LoC and recent targeting of UN vehicle by Indian troops against all international norms and conventions.

Appreciating operational preparedness and high morale of troops, the COAS lauded officers and men for continued vigilance and professionalism.

The COAS said Indian Army should always get befitting response to any misadventure or aggression.

"Pakistan Army shall take measures to protect innocent civilians along the LoC and defend honour, dignity and territorial integrity of motherland at all costs," the COAS reiterated.

Corps Commander Rawalpindi Corps, Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas received the COAS at the LOC.