Indian Proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s Three Terrorists Killed: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2025 | 07:49 PM

Indian proxy Balochistan Liberation Front’s three terrorists killed: ISPR

Military’s media wing says two Indian sponsored terrorists also got injured during the operation

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2025) The security forces killed three terrorists belonging to Indian proxy, the so called Baloch Liberation Front, in two separate engagements in Balochistan, the Inter-Services Public Relations said on Monday.

The military’s media wing said that the troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location in an intelligence based operation in general area Gishkur, Awaran district and after an intense fire exchange, Indian sponsored terrorist Younas was killed.

Two Indian sponsored terrorists also got injured during the operation.

In another engagement in Turbat city, Kech District, security forces successfully neutralized two Indian sponsored terrorists including a ring leader Sabr Ullah.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were recovered from the killed Indian sponsored terrorists, who remained actively involved in multiple terrorist activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any terrorists present in the area, as security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts by Indian proxies to sabotage peace, stability and progress of Balochistan.

