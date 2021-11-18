UrduPoint.com

Indian Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Visits Kartarpur

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 05:28 PM

Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, along with his cabinet members, visited the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur through Kartarpur Corridor, here on Thursday

Channi, with a group of 30 people, visited Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur on the second day of the reopening of the route, which remained suspended for some 20 months following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Evacuee Trust Property board spokesperson Amir Hashmi said that another delegation of Sikh Yatrees from India also visited the gurdwara.

The first batch of 28 Indian Sikhs, including women, visited the gurdwara on Wednesday through Kartarpur corridor on the first day of its reopening.

Kartarpur Corridor Project Management Unit Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Latif, Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee office-bearers and Gujranwala Commissioner greeted the Sikh Yatrees, who arrived here a day before the annual commemoration of the birthday of Baba Guru Nanak.

Latif said that over 100 Indian pilgrims were expected to visit the historic gurdwara on Thursday.

