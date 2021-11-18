UrduPoint.com

Indian Punjab CM, Other Politicians To Visit Kartarpur Today

Thu 18th November 2021

Indian Punjab CM, other politicians to visit Kartarpur today

Thousands of Sikh Yatris have arrived in Pakistan to mark 552 birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 18th, 2021) Sikh Yatris and political leaders including the Indian Punjab Chief Minister and Punjab Congress president will visit Kartarpur Corridor on Thursday (today) a day before birth anniversary of Sikhism founder Baba Guru Nanak.

The Foreign Office also confirmed that Indian Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu will also be in Pakistan to mark the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak. According to the Spokesperson, some Indian ministers would also take part in today’s ceremonies at Kartarpur. Navjot Singh Sidhu would be taking part along with the first delegation to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

Indian Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Prakash Soni would also be present for the anniversary. Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Harish Chaudhry and eight members of the Indian Punjab Legislative Assembly would also visit the Corridor.

Punjab Chief Minister Channi had earlier appreciated the Indian government’s decision of reopening the Kartarpur, saying that the state cabinet would be part of the first “Jatha” that would visit the historic shrine in Pakistan on November 18.

The latest reports suggested that thousands of Sikh pilgrims have arrived at Kartarpur Corridor to mark the 552 birth anniversary of religion’s founder Baba Guru Nanak.

More Stories From Pakistan

