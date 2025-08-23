Open Menu

Indian RAW Network Busted, Suspects Arrested In Sindh CTD Operation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 23, 2025 | 03:35 PM

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) top official says breakthrough came during investigation of a murder case in Matli, Badin.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 23rd, 2025) Pakistani law enforcement agencies have uncovered a major network of India’s notorious intelligence agency, RAW, in Karachi, officials revealed on Saturday.

Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Additional IG Aftab Khan and DIG Karachi said that the breakthrough came during the investigation of a murder case in Matli, Badin.

He made this revelation during a press talk in Karachi on Saturday.

On May 18, 2025, a 45-year-old man, known for his welfare activities in the area, was shot dead. Four suspects were arrested on July 8 in connection with the killing, which later led investigators to the wider network.

According to AIG Aftab Khan, CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts confirmed the involvement of three men in the murder. Two suspects were arrested with the murder weapon and a motorcycle used in the crime recovered from their possession.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the plot was orchestrated by Sanjay, also known as Sanjeev Kumar alias “Fauji,” a RAW handler residing in a Gulf state.

He had recruited Salman Warraich, a resident of Sheikhupura, who in turn contacted Muhammad Umair Warraich — identified as the local commander of the operation. Umair allegedly coordinated with Shakil Ahmed, Muhammad Sajjad, and Muhammad Ubaid to distribute funds for the assassination.

The officials disclosed that another Pakistani national, Muhammad Arsalan, son of Habib Ahmed, had met RAW agent Sanjay in a Gulf country and provided financial and logistical support to the hit squad.

CTD chief Aftab Khan added that RAW spent a significant amount of money on the operation, which was directed entirely from abroad. He further noted that Indian media celebrated the killing.

“This is state-sponsored terrorism,” Khan asserted, adding that Pakistan will raise the matter at every forum. He said investigations are still underway, and more arrests are expected.

Investigators said the suspects remained in contact with Sanjay while RAW also attempted to exploit a separatist outfit to advance its agenda.

