Indian reckless behaviour, false flag operation to evoke befitting response: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Sunday once again reminded the international community of continuous Indian reckless behaviour and reiterated that if it conducted a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve with a befitting response at all levels.

India's deliberate firing at Line of Control (LoC) on United Nations Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) vehicle, despite clear United Nation (UN) markings and flying blue UN flag, showed India's total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for international law and the UN, the PM tweeted.

"In complete violation of int law, India's delib firing at LoC on UNMOGIP vehicle, despite clear UN markings & flying blue UN flag, shows India's total disregard for all int norms of acceptable state behaviour & respect for int law & UN.

Pak strongly condemns this rogue behaviour," he posted.

In series of tweets, he said, "I am making absolutely clear to the int community that if India was to be reckless enough to conduct a false flag operation against Pakistan, it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve & be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake."He further posted, "Already, in 2020 alone, there have been 3000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC & Working Boundary, by unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians - resulting in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women & 68 children."\867