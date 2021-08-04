Indian regime blatantly violates UN, HR violations in IIOJK: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Hindu supremacist Modi regime blatantly violated all UN resolutions and human rights on August 5, 2019, by illegally revocating the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In his message on Kashmir exploitation day being observed on August 5, the CM said that Pakistan government will continue to expose illegal Indian moves and stubborn attitudes at every forum.

The Modi regime had indulged in every sort of persecution in IIOJK while minorities were languishing in Hindu dominated India, he lamented.

The CM asserted that 220 million Pakistanis firmly stand with their Kashmiri brethren and pays tributes to their endless struggle.

Kashmiris' sufferings are compounding with every passing day as the brutal lockdown has completed two years, he regretted.

Meanwhile, the continued silence of the international community over Indian brutalities in IOK was unfortunate, the CM added.

It is sanguine that the determination and courage of oppressed Kashmiris are intact in these most difficult circumstances, he continued. Kashmir is the jugular vein and Pakistan is incomplete without it, he said.

Kashmiris live in our hearts and Pakistan cannot deviate from Kashmir cause, he emphasized and announced that Pakistan will continue its all-out support to Kashmiris.

India will have to be answerable for its every atrocity and the dawn of freedom will soon rise in occupied Kashmir, concluded the CM.