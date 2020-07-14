Indian repression, expansionism approach pose major threat to global Peace: AJK PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 14 (APP):Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan Tuesday termed Indian repressions and expansionist designs as a major threat to the global peace and called upon the International community to take notice of Indian aggressions in Occupied Kashmir.

He was addressing the "International Parliamentary video Conference" in connection with Kashmir Martyrdom Day organized by Jammu and Kashmir Self Determination Movement (International).

Haider regretted that the International community was almost silent over the continued and worst human rights violations by the Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir and giving preference to trade.

The prime minister said that July 13,1931 was the milestone in the advent of the Kashmiris' struggle when 22 Kashmiris had laid down their lives in their effort to complete the Azaan.

He said that Indian government had exceeded all the limits of inflicting atrocities on innocent and unarmed Kashmiri people. "The Kashmiris endured every tyranny and cruelty of India with great courage and fortitude", he added.

The prime minister said that human rights violations were increasing day by day in IOK by occupational forces and in this context we are engaged especially with the European countries to draw their attention towards gruesome human rights violations and systematic killing of Kashmiris by the occupational forces there.

India was bent upon to change the demography of occupied Kashmir through settlement of non-state subjects in IOK, he added.

He said India was trying to suppress the freedom movement with the use of force but it would never succeed in its nefarious design. He said that India was demolishing the history, culture and traditions of Kashmiri people. He said the imposition of ban on Kashmir Martyrdom Day is a glaring proof in this regard.

He also expressed his serious concern over the illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders who are in the custody of the Indian government.

Later, the prime minister congratulated the organizer of the International Parliamentary Conference, Raja Najabat Hussain. The conference was chaired by the Pakistani ambassador to the United Kingdom Nafees Zakeria.

The conference was attended by the Members European Parliament Debbie Abrahams, Barrister Imran Hussian, Andrew Gwune, Alex Sobel, Nadia Whitome, Thangam Debbonaire, Sarah Own, Christian Wakeford, Tracy Brabin and Anthea Mclntyre, Mishal Hussain Malik, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq, Shaista Parvez Malik, Shaza Fatima, Noreen Farooq, Aasia Khattak, Shamim Aftab, Hina Parvez Butt, Yasmin Dar, Sumera Farukh, Shaista Saffi, Riffat Wani, Umbrin Turk, Sehrish Qammar, Naila Altaf, Nabila Irshad and others.