Indian repression has made IIOJK hell for its inhabitants: report

ISLAMABAD, Mar 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :India has been resorting to the worst state terrorism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir for the last over 7 decades turning the territory into a living hell for its inhabitants.

IIOJK continues to suffocate under unprecedented Indian repression and Narendra Modi-led fascist government in New Delhi has stepped up its brutal tactics after revocation of special status of the territory on August 05, 2019, to intimidate the Kashmiris into submission, said a report by Kashmir Media Service.

"Mod regime has broken all records of repression in Kashmir. Kashmiris are killed, imprisoned and tortured on daily basis. Indian troops are enjoying a free hand to kill innocent Kashmiris," it said.

The report said that Pakistan informed the ongoing 49th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva that Indian troops have intensified the use of torture to suppress Kashmiris' freedom struggle.

However, the report maintained that India must remember that its atrocities have failed to break the will of the Kashmiris in the past and will meet the same fate in the future as well.

It said that India must be held accountable under international law for its crimes against the Kashmiris. The report said that the world community must come forward in a big way to stop India's brutal campaign of repression in IIOJK.