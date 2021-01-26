Indian republic day observed as black day in AJK

MUZAFFARABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Kashmiri living on the both sides of the line of control observed Indian republican day as a Black day on Tuesday to invite the world attention towards gruesome human rights violations and continued denial by India to grant the Kashmiri people their right to self determination in accordance with the United Nations resolutions.

Commenting on Indian republican day, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan has said that Indian claim to be a big democracy of the world is a total fraud and merely to hood wink the eyes of the international community. He added that in fact India is a terrorist state where the minorities are totally unsaved.

He said India has intensified the reign of terror for the last over seven decades to crush the indigenous peaceful freedom movement launched by the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) for attaining their fundamental right to self determination.

The prime minister said Kashmiri people were offering unprecedented sacrifices of lives.

He urged the United Nations to implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir for establishing durable and lasting peace in the region.

The black day was observed near Cease Fire Line under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on the Indian Republic Day.

Hundreds of people carrying black flags and wearing black ribbons participated in the rally.

Effigies of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Makand Nirvana and Bipin Rawat including Indian flag were set on flames expressing anger of masses against Indian aggression in IIOJK.

According to details, the protesters burnt tires and staged protest against Indian state repression, partition of Kashmir and the killing of youths in IIOJK.

While addressing the protesters on Black Day, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that India is not a democratic state but a system of terror, oppression and barbarism which is prevalent in India.

"However, India claims to be the largest democracy in the world under the guise of fake and fraudulent democracy," he stated, adding that the constitutional status of the disputed state of Jammu and Kashmir was changed.

He said "the state with its historical identity was torn to pieces and millions of its people suffered a painful crisis, India is killing Kashmiri youth under the guise of fake democracy and imprisoning thousands of innocent people." Ghazali voiced that the world should know that India is not a democracy but a savage state where minorities are being killed on the basis of religion, region and race.

"By observing the so-called Indian Republic Day as Black day, the people of the state of Jammu and Kashmir are telling the world that we are not Indians and we do not recognize the occupation of India," Uzair added.

He reiterated that the Kashmiri people will continue their struggle for freedom and the right to self-determination.

Ghazali appealed to the international community for cooperation in handing over the bodies of Athar Mushtaq, Zubair Ahmed and Ijaz Maqbool, to their heirs who were martyred in a fake encounter in Srinagar.

Other leaders said in their addresses that the Indian government was violating the rights of millions of Muslims and Dalits in IIOJK.

The speakers said the Indian forces were destroying peace by shelling unarmed civilians on the ceasefire line. This open aggression of India would not be tolerated.

Shaukat Javed Mir, Shakir ul islam, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Peerzada Syed Sultan, Raja Qasid, Zahid ul Qamar Khan, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Shabbir Ahmed Abbasi, Chaudhry Muhammad Riaz, Tahir Muhammadi, Abrar Abbasi, Muhammad Aimal Farzam and others also addressed on the occasion.