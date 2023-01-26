Indian Republic Day observed as Black Day in Mirpur division

Besides all other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir, people of all three districts of Mirpur. belonging to all segments of the civil society observed Indian Republic Day as Black Day on Thursday reiterating severe hatred against India with the demand for early grant of the right to self determination to the people of Jammu Kashmir being denied by India since last 75 years at the helm of her unlawful occupational military power in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) : (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 26th Jan, 2023 ):Besides all other parts of Azad Jammu Kashmir, people of all three districts of Mirpur. belonging to all segments of the civil society observed Indian Republic Day as Black Day on Thursday reiterating severe hatred against India with the demand for early grant of the right to self determination to the people of Jammu Kashmir being denied by India since last 75 years at the helm of her unlawful occupational military power in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest rallies followed by major anti-India demonstrations by local students and other elders of the civil society, were held in Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimber districts.

In lakeside Mirpur district, the major protest rally was staged by civil society to mark January 26 ' India's Yaume Jamuria' as Black Day, in collaboration with district administration, lawyers, traders, social and political activists from district Court premises to Chowk Shaheedan.

Chairman National Events Organizing Committee DC Ch. Amjad Iqbal, Sabir Hussain Shah, President Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Adv Imtiaz Hussain Raja, President DBA Mirpur Sohail Shujah Mujahid, President Trade Union Mirpur Rashid Bazmi and President Municipality Employee Union led the rally.

The participants passed through various city streets chanting anti India slogans for massive human rights abuses by the Indian occupational forces. They also raised Pakistan Zindabad Pak Army Zindabad slogans holding placards and banners bearing slogans against India including "India is a terrorist country" and "Unlawful Indian Occupation of Kashmir is not Acceptable" The city elders of all segments of life highlighted the importance of early peaceful settlement of Kashmir problem besides registering protest against the continued forcible and illegal Indian occupation of a major parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The speakers expressed grave concern over the recent escalation on the Line of Control following the frequent incidents of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops from across the LoC. They called upon the world community to ensure peaceful solution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Resolutions and Kashmiri people's wishes.

They said that people of Jammu and Kashmir would continue their struggle till the freedom of Occupied Jammu Kashmir from Indian bondage and accession of the entire State to Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of the state.

They paid rich tributes to the brave people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir for facing large scale Indian atrocities in the held territory. They said the sacrifices being rendered by the valiant Kashmiri people would not go waste as the time was not far off when their struggle would be crowned with success very soon.

Various political, religious, social and human rights organizations held anti-India and pro-freedom rallies Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher districts to register protest against the inhuman attitude and continued large scale human rights violations by the Indian forces in the held state where people are continuing their indigenous struggle for the achievement of their birth right of self determination and for the freedom of the motherland from Indian clutches.

Kashmiris in the Indian Held Jammu and Kashmir state have launched their indigenous struggle since 1989 for the achievement of their fundamental right of self determination and for the liberation of the motherland from the Indian subjugation � which were being denied by India since last 75 years.

