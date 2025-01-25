Indian Republic Day Will Be Observed As Black Day IIOJK: APHC
Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2025 | 09:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has said that January 26, the Indian Republic Day will be observed as Black Day on Sunday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir(IIOJK).
According to Kashmir Media Service, the day will be marked by a complete strike in occupied Kashmir and anti-India demonstrations and rallies in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan and the world capitals will be held to give a strong message to the world that India, being usurper of the Kashmiris’ fundamental rights has no right to celebrate the day in the occupied territory.
The APHC spokesman, Advocate Abdul Rashid Minhas, in a statement issued in Srinagar and through social media massages said the oppressed people of Kashmir will never forget the sacrifices of people and massacres of Spore, Gawa Kadal, Srinagar, Handwara and Bijbehara of this month and in fact Indian occupation of Kashmir is a blot on the face of its democracy and secularism.
He urged the people to observe a complete strike on January 26 to protest against India’s illegal occupation and state terrorism so that India’s so-called democracy and ugly face could be exposed to the world.
The spokesman said the people of IIOJK are in no way ready to recognize India’s occupation over their motherland so the people should observe the day as Black Day and hoist black flags on the rooftops of their houses, shops and electricity poles and send a message to the world that it is not a Republic Day but a Black Day.
He termed the arrest and harassment of Hurriyat leaders and activists as the worst form of state terrorism, adding Kashmir is a martial law-like situation, as authorities are not allowing the people to carry out political activities and their voice is being curbed.
He said miseries of the people have increased manifold as the Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel have geared up surprise frisking and checking across the Kashmir valley and Srinagar-Jammu highway in the name of so-called security measures ahead of India’s Republic Day, 26th January. Even drones and mobile vehicles are being used for the purpose, he lamented.
