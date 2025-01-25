Indian Republic Day Will Be Observed As Black Day: AJK Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM
MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Minister for Energy Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, has said that India, by celebrating Republic Day every year on January 26, tries to deceive the world. January 26 will be observed as Black Day to send a message to the international community that we reject India’s occupation of our motherland.
In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that India was committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and was involved in war crimes against humanity.
India has no right to claim itself as the largest democracy because it is an occupying and usurping country.
Ten lakh Indian troops have forcefully occupied Kashmir, he added.
The Minister called on the international community to take serious notice of India's illegal occupation of Kashmir.
He stated that India has unleashed a reign of terror on the unarmed people of Kashmir. Without resolving the Kashmir issue, peace in the region is not possible.
He further stated that India is an oppressive country that has always trampled on the aspirations and democratic rights of the Kashmiri people.
He said that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle for the right to self-determination.
Recent Stories
UAE committed to building sustainable energy future: Amna Al Dahak
PCB announces schedule for tri-nation ODI series
UAE hosts high-level meetings with Kazakhstan monitoring agency
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature
GCC ranks 6th globally in goods trade volume: GCC-Stat
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man killed over land dispute5 minutes ago
-
Indian Republic day will be observed as Black Day: AJK Minister5 minutes ago
-
Call to revive construction and housing sector15 minutes ago
-
Arrangements for Dhee Rani initiative finalized25 minutes ago
-
Muqam for immediate measures to eliminate power load shedding25 minutes ago
-
DEO inspects rescue stations25 minutes ago
-
Sports Event for Girls Teachers 2025 held in Sialkot35 minutes ago
-
2-Day convocation of Riphah Int'l University kicks off35 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar stresses upon promoting Pakistan’s interests35 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for stealing hospital medicines35 minutes ago
-
PTI, JUI-F likely to meet next week amid soaring political temperature41 minutes ago
-
GCWUS VC calls on HEC chairman45 minutes ago