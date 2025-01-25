Open Menu

Indian Republic Day Will Be Observed As Black Day: AJK Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2025 | 03:50 PM

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Azad Jammu and Kashmir ( AJK) Minister for Energy Chaudhry Arshad Hussain, has said that India, by celebrating Republic Day every year on January 26, tries to deceive the world. January 26 will be observed as Black Day to send a message to the international community that we reject India’s occupation of our motherland.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said that India was committing grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and was involved in war crimes against humanity.

India has no right to claim itself as the largest democracy because it is an occupying and usurping country.

Ten lakh Indian troops have forcefully occupied Kashmir, he added.

The Minister called on the international community to take serious notice of India's illegal occupation of Kashmir.

He stated that India has unleashed a reign of terror on the unarmed people of Kashmir. Without resolving the Kashmir issue, peace in the region is not possible.

He further stated that India is an oppressive country that has always trampled on the aspirations and democratic rights of the Kashmiri people.

He said that the Kashmiris will continue their struggle for the right to self-determination.

