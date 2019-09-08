UrduPoint.com
Indian Ruler Hoodwinking World About Kashmir: AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 08th September 2019 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), President Masood Khan on Sunday said that Indian ruler was hoodwinking world about Kashmir.

As many as 900,000 Indian troops were trying to suppress the voice of Kashmiri people living in the Indian Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, he stated while talking to a private news channel programme.

He said that India was consistently presenting the wrong picture to the world regarding Kashmir, he said adding that India failed in achieving success in their sinister design.

Pakistan and the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir was fully prepared to foil any nefarious designs of the enemy, he said.

The AJK President urged the Human Rights Commission to investigate the matter of Indian HR violations in Kashmir besides taking measures to remove the black laws from the Occupied valley of Kashmir.

He appreciated the role of media and Human Rights offices for supporting the Kashmiri people narrative around the world.

Masood Khan appealed the world community and HR Commission to investigate the matter of Indian violations in the Occupied valley of J&K.

To a question he said Pakistan would continue to raise the voice and plight of Kashmiri people at all important forums so that Kashmir issue could be addressed in a peaceful manner.

