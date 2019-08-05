UrduPoint.com
Indian Rulers Hatching Conspiracy To Change Demography Of IOK : President AJK

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 12:00 AM

Indian rulers hatching conspiracy to change demography of IOK : President AJK

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan on Sunday said that Indian rulers were hatching conspiracy to change the demography of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with a private news channel, he said that India was changing population ratio in IOK and doing a genocide of the people living there.

India had been involved in killing of number of innocent Kashmiri people, he said. I ndian Human Rights violation activities, have been exposed before the world, he added.

About American President remarks on Kashmir, he said mediation offer by the US President Donald Trump was a step forward for resolution of Kashmir issue.

He urged the international community to take serious notice of HR violations being done by India in the Occupied valley of Kashmir.

Using cluster bomb by Indian troops against the innocent children living across the line of control, was a serious matter of concern, Sardar Masood Khan stated. Condemning the use of fetal weapons against the Kashmiri families, the President AJK suggested that India and Pakistan should opt the diplomatic channel for addressing the core issue of Kashmir.

He said Kashmiri people was fighting for their right to self-determination. Masood Khan said that deployment of more troops in IOK by India was just tactics to break the Kashmiri families.

