Indian SC Decision Prejudices Against UNSC Determined J&K Disputed Status: Sardar Attique

Umer Jamshaid Published December 11, 2023 | 04:50 PM

MIRPUR ( AJK) : Dec 11 (APP) :, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 11th Dec, 2023) former prime minister of AJK and President Muslim Conference Sardar Attique Ahmed Khan has said that the Indian supreme court's decision on the status of Jammu and Kashmir state injuriously prejudices the United Nations Security Council's (UNSC) clearly declared disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir state thru its historic Resolutions accepted and signed in UN by government of India as a party to the dispute.

"Pakistan is the other party in the dispute registered as international dispute by the UNSC on Jan 1, 1948 on the reference by India", he said in a statement issued on Monday.

Reacting over Indian supreme court's decision over Indian government's sinister action of August 05, 2019 scrapping special status of Indian Occupied Jammu Kashmir state, Sardar Attique further said that the Indian supreme court's decision militates against the UN Security Council's well considered historic declaration of disputed position of J&K.

Indian supreme court has no jurisdiction over UNSC and cannot pass any opinion on a this dispute under action in the UN, he elaborated.

Indian supreme court on Monday declared the Indian illegally occupied jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as part of Indian country to the great agitational discontentment of the people of Jammu and Kashmir whom the UNSC had pledged an open international plebiscite in the state to determine their political destiny.

Kashmiris cannot accept any argument, opinion, decision by any partisan institution other than the UNO that goes against the declared position of UNSC on Kashmir; Kashmiris on this occasion reiterate their resolve to continue their rightful struggle for the acquisition of self-determination right under all circumstances, Sardar Attique Khan added.

