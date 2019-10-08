Indian SC following doctrine of constitutional evasion on IOJ&K issue: President

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Tuesday said the Indian Supreme Court's record on Kashmir/minority issues had darkened over the last few years as it was following a doctrine of constitutional evasion.

In a series of tweets, the president tagged and commented on an article appearing in a prestigious UK based "The Economist" titled 'Vale of Tears, The courts' refusal to curb repression in Kashmir'.

"It (Indian Supreme Court) looks like a branch of executive facilitating its prejudicial actions... so little hope for Indian Muslims/minorities & Kashmiris," he added.

The president appreciated the article by terming it 'excellent editorial exposing what is happening in the Indian Occupied Kashmir & the collusion between the Supreme Court of India and Modi's actions against the Muslims in Assam and Kashmir'.

"How long would Muslims of India tolerate this? Modi is playing with fire. Not good for India," the president observed.

According to the article, the Indian Supreme Court judges meddled in different issues but yet on the many glaring abuses occurring in the Occupied Kashmir, 'they have remained resolutely—and shamefully—silent.' The Indian top court had given a month's time to the Modi's government to submit its response to a slew of petitions challenging Indian government's unilateral and illegal step of stripping the special status of the occupied valley.

The article said with such order, it meant in all likelihood, a further month of detention without trial for the Kashmiris rounded up by the Indian authorities and another month during which the humbler Kashmiris would be deprived of their fundamental rights.

It said, if the Indian courts continued to let Modi, he would doubtlessly continue to reshape India in keeping with the BJP's plainly stated goals which included stripping 1.9m poor and illiterate residents of the state of Assam of their citizenship. Then there is the BJP's plan to finish the job begun by Hindu zealots in 1992 by building a temple on the site of the mosque they demolished.

Events in the Indian Occupied Kashmir showed that the Modi's government was ready to trample civil rights, it added.

The writer of the article further said the residents in the Indian Occupied Kashmir were under a lockdown of a different sort for about two months in which the mobile phones and the internet remained cut off.