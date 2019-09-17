ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th September, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday has said that the Indian Supreme Court's decision has exposed fascist Modi's lie on the situation in Occupied Kashmir.

In a tweet, the special assistant said the decision is a victory of Pakistan's stance.She said protection of global human rights in occupied Kashmir is a test of the independence of the Indian judiciary.Dr Firdous said the world is seeing how the Indian Supreme Court ensures basic human rights as per its claim and faces the pressure of the Modi government.