Indian SC verdict exposed lies of fascist Modi government : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that the verdict of Indian Supreme Court on the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has exposed lies of fascist Modi government.

In a tweet, she said that the Indian SC verdict was victory of Pakistan.

She said that Indian repression and atrocities were retreating against the stead fastness and Kashmiris.

The SAPM said that protection of fundamental rights of Kashmiris was a big test of the Indian judiciary.

She said that the world community was watching how the Indian Supreme Court would provide protection to the Kashmiris, despite a great pressure of the Modi regime.