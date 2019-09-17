UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian SC Verdict Exposed Lies Of Fascist Modi Government : Firdous

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 11:50 AM

Indian SC verdict exposed lies of fascist Modi government : Firdous

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that the verdict of Indian Supreme Court on the situation in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has exposed lies of fascist Modi government.

In a tweet, she said that the Indian SC verdict was victory of Pakistan.

She said that Indian repression and atrocities were retreating against the stead fastness and Kashmiris.

The SAPM said that protection of fundamental rights of Kashmiris was a big test of the Indian judiciary.

She said that the world community was watching how the Indian Supreme Court would provide protection to the Kashmiris, despite a great pressure of the Modi regime.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Supreme Court World Firdous Ashiq Awan Jammu Government

Recent Stories

UAE Press: Action needed to end Rohingya suffering

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 17, 2019 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

BAPCO&#039;s refinery operations remain uninterrup ..

11 hours ago

Investigations still ongoing to determine source o ..

11 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives FCO official

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.