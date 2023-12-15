Indian SC verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370 denying special status of Kashmir stands no legal validity: JKLF

MIRPUR ]AJK]: Dec 14 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 15th Dec, 2023) US-based acting Chairman of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front ( JKLF Yaseen Malik group) Raja Muzaffar Khan has said that the Indian Supreme Court's prejudicial and dictated verdict to uphold the abrogation of Article 370 denying the special status of Kashmir (IIOJK) state deeply disappointing for the people of internationally- acknowledged status of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued in Dallas Texas reaching out and released to media here Thursday night, he expressed his severe concern by saying that this decision undermines the constitutional rights and aspirations of the Jammu Kashmir state people.

Muzaffar emphasized that the abrogation of Article 370 was done without the consent or consultation of the Kashmiri people, further alienating them from the Indian government. He called for a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the Kashmir conflict, based on the principles of justice and self-determination.

Muzaffar also urged the international community to intervene and facilitate dialogue between Pakistan and India to address the longstanding issue of Kashmir. He emphasized the need for a just and lasting solution that respects the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

As the acting chairman of JKLF, Muzaffar reiterated the organization's commitment to advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people and seeking a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Raja Muzaffar said that several pro-Indian and pro-Pakistani politicians in Jammu Kashmir have expressed their support for the ideology of an independent Kashmir. This unexpected shift in their stance reflects a growing sentiment among the people of Kashmir for complete independence.

The Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), which has long advocated for the reunification of Jammu and Kashmir and complete independence from both India and Pakistan, sees this as a victory for their cause.

The fact that politicians from both sides of the Kashmir conflict are now openly expressing their support for an independent Kashmir is seen as a blow to the opposing agendas of India and Pakistan. he said.

Raja Muzaffar said that; this new development highlights the changing dynamics in the region and the increasing desire of the Kashmiri people for a future that is not bound by the interests of either Pakistan or India. It also demonstrates the failure of the two countries to address the aspirations and grievances of the Kashmiri people, leading them to seek an alternative path towards independence.

While the Indian and Pakistani governments have historically opposed the idea of an independent Kashmir, this recent shift in the political landscape of Kashmir presents a new challenge for them. It challenges the narrative of the Kashmir conflict being a binary issue between India and Pakistan and instead recognizes the legitimate aspirations of the Kashmiri people for Azadi.

In his statement Raja Muzaffar further said; The international community is urged to take note of this development and support the Kashmiri people in their pursuit of independence. It is crucial for the voices and aspirations of the Kashmiri people to be heard and respected in any future resolution of the Kashmir conflict.

The JKLF remains committed to advocating for the rights and aspirations of the Kashmiri people and will continue to work towards a peaceful and equitable resolution to the ongoing conflict. They call for unity among all stakeholders to support the cause of an independent Kashmir, where the people can live in freedom and determine their own destiny, Khan concluded.