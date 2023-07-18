Open Menu

Indian Scholar To Attend Muharram Programs In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Indian scholar to attend Muharram programs in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :Prominent Indian scholar Allama Syed Aqeel ul-Gharavi arrived from India to address Muharram programs in Pakistan, was accorded a warm welcome by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at Karachi Airport here on Tuesday.

Allama Aqeel-ul-Gharavi has come to Pakistan India after a gape of seven years to participate in the Majalis and other gatherings of Muharram-ul-Haram, said a statement issued from the Governor's House here.

The Governor of Sindh welcomed him on his arrival in Karachi. Apart from Karachi, Aqeel-ul-Gharavi will also address Muharram meetings in various Imambargahs of Islamabad, Lahore, Hyderabad.

Allama Aqeel-ul-Gharavi expressed good wishes for the success of the public welfare projects of the Governor of Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Governor Hyderabad From Airport Muharram

Recent Stories

At least 8 injured in suspected suicide attack in ..

At least 8 injured in suspected suicide attack in Peshawarâ€™s Hayatabad

13 minutes ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS ..

General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) presided over the 258th Corp ..

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says P ..

Pakistan's Foreign reserves surge by $600m, says PM Shehbaz

50 minutes ago
 Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as ..

Sadia Danish becomes first woman to be elected as GB Assembly deputy speaker

2 hours ago
 Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting o ..

Amir Khan may undergo therapy to address sexting other women

3 hours ago
 Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways ..

Etihad Engineering delivers A380 to Etihad Airways for its grand return to servi ..

3 hours ago
Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader ..

Lindsay Lohan welcomes baby boy with husband Bader Shammas

3 hours ago
 Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with ..

Pakistan confirm additional men's T20I series with New Zealand

4 hours ago
 France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pak ..

France announces support to Afghan refugees in Pakistan, Iran

4 hours ago
 SCA receives applications for licensing companies ..

SCA receives applications for licensing companies intending to provide &#039;Vir ..

4 hours ago
 DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collabo ..

DEWA and Harvard&#039;s Growth Lab discuss collaboration for sustainable develop ..

4 hours ago
 AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions ..

AED13.4 billion value of real estate transactions in Sharjah in H1 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan