Indian security forces demolish shops, residential houses in Pulwama district of IOJK

In another brutal act, the Indian security forces have demolished dozens of shops and residential houses in Pampore town of Pulwama district in the Indian occupied valley of Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :In another brutal act, the Indian security forces have demolished dozens of shops and residential houses in Pampore town of Pulwama district in the Indian occupied valley of Kashmir.

The massive demolition drive was carried out in Tulbagh area of Pampore on Khrew-Pampore road in which over a dozen shops, a newly constructed shopping complex and several houses were razed to the ground.

Another demolition drive was also carried out in Khrew Chowk, Drangbal area of Pampore, leaving around a dozen structures demolished, reports reaching here from Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) here on Monday said.

According to the reports, the residents heavily protested the illegal demolition of shops and houses. Eyewitnesses said police personnel fired several rounds in air to disperse the demonstrators.

In occupied valley of Kashmir, Indian troops were continuing with their violent cordon-and-search operations also in different areas.

Huge contingents of troops sealed all entry and exit points in Muran and Ashmandar areas of Pulwama district and conducted door-to-door search operations. Besides vandalism, they harassed and terrorized the residents.

Scores of women and children along with hundreds of locals were forced to spend night in the open during 18-hour-long cordon-and-search operation launched by Indian forces in South Kashmir's Islamabad district.

"The inmates were taken out and asked to assemble at Lal Chowk. They spent entire night under open sky," eyewitnesses said.

Political analysts who keep a close eye on developments in the occupied valley were of the opinion that India under a well-planned conspiracy was ruining education, tourism industry, agriculture, fruit, trade, transport and handicrafts of the Kashmiri people through frequently conducted cordon-and-search operations, particularly in all Muslim-dominated areas of Kashmir valley and Jammu, including Srinagar, Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipore, Ganderbal, Badgam, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam, Ramban, Kishtwar, Doda, Rajouri, Poonch districts. The Kashmiri leadership has termed the 287-day curfew in the occupied valley the 'death of humanity', calling the Indian government and security forces 'enemies of democracy'.

They said Indian barbarism against the people of Kashmir wass the biggest terrorism on the planet earth in the 21st century, and demanded that United Nations declare India a 'terrorist state'.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Narendra Modi's Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-inspired extremist doctrine was very clear on Indian-held Kashmir where Kashmiris have been subjected to worst human rights violations and deprived of their right to self-determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

In a series of tweets, the prime minister mentioned the relentless oppressive and inhuman tactics the Modi government was pursuing in Kashmir through illegal annexation and brutal use of force.

"Modi's RSS-inspired doctrine on IOJK very clear: First, deprive Kashmiris of their right of self determination by illegal annexation of an occupied territory. Second, treat them as less than human by a three-pronged approach: one, trying to crush them with brute force including using inhumane weapons like pellet guns against women & children; two, imposing an inhumane lockdown depriving Kashmiris of basic necessities from food to medicines; & three, by mass arrests of Kashmiris especially youth & isolating IOJK from the world by cutting off all communication links," he posted on his Twitter handle.

The prime minister once again reminded the world community that India was trying to paint the just struggle of Kashmiri people for self-determination as terrorism and leveling false allegations against Pakistan which could be used as a pretext to launch a false flag operation against Pakistan to divert world's attention from state-sponsored terrorism in Held Kashmir being perpetrated by Modi's government.

"Third, by trying to show Kashmiris' right to struggle for self determination guaranteed in UNSC Resolutions as terrorism being abetted by Pakistan to create opportunity for a false flag operation against Pakistan while detracting world attention away from Indian state terrorism in IOJK," the prime minister added.