Indian Shelling Devastates AJK Village, Leaves Family Homeless

Sumaira FH Published May 19, 2025 | 03:20 PM

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Intense unprovoked Indian shelling and firing were reported on Saturday night in various areas close to the Line of Control (LoC) in Kotli district, Azad Jammu Kashmir. The shelling caused significant damage, destroying several homes and resulting in civilian casualties. One of the affected homes belonged to Nisar Ahmad, located in Indrala Kothera, Tehsil Khuiratta, District Kotli. the local correspondent of APP reported this from Mirpur on Sunday.

According to the details, fortunately, Nisar Ahmad and his family survived the attack unharmed.

They had sensed the danger in time and relocated to a safe place, avoiding any casualties. However, their home was completely destroyed, leaving them homeless. Ahsan Nisar, Nisar Ahmad's son, informed the APP that his family is currently staying at a temporary location and urgently needs assistance.

The local community and the affected family have appealed to the Government of Azad Jammu Kashmir's relevant authorities and welfare organizations to provide immediate assistance, including shelter, financial aid, and rehabilitation support.

