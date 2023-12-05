Open Menu

Indian Sikh Pilgrim Family Thanks Punjab Govt For Early Arrest Of Swindlers

Sumaira FH Published December 05, 2023 | 07:57 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Indian Sikh pilgrim family, which was swindled in Lahore, met with Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman at the Civil Secretariat here on Tuesday and thanked the Punjab government for the early arrest of the accused and recovery of stolen money and valuables.

The Sikh family praised the professionalism of the Punjab police and said: “The way the Punjab government took care of us is unparalleled.”

The Chief Secretary, "Sikh pilgrims are our guests and it is our responsibility to provide them with security." He said it would be ensured that such an unpleasant incident does not recur in future. He mentioned that all kinds of facilities are being provided to the Sikh community to perform their religious rituals, adding that accommodation, transport and security are being given to the Sikh pilgrims under a special tourism package.

The Chief Secretary said that the Punjab government has recently launched a Sikh Yatra booking portal through which Sikh pilgrims from all over the world can avail online hotel booking, transport and security.

DIG Operations Ali Nasir Rizvi said that taking notice of the incident, the Punjab Chief Minister had ordered the immediate arrest of the accused. He said that the Punjab police arrested the accused from Karachi within four days by tracking the swindlers with the help of Safe City Authority and private CCTV cameras.

