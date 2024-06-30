Open Menu

Indian Sikh Yatrees Conclude Pilgrimage, Depart For Home

Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Indian Sikh yatrees conclude pilgrimage, depart for home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) After completing a 10-day pilgrimage marking the 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Indian Sikh yatrees departed for their homeland on Sunday via the Wagah border crossing.

The pilgrims were escorted to the border crossing under tight security, with dignitaries including the Additional Secretary Shrines and members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee bidding them farewell.

During the farewell, the Sikh group leader highlighted the deep affection and respect they received in Pakistan, calling it a cherished memory.

Pilgrims expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality, which included excellent security, accommodation, and medical facilities. They were particularly impressed with the well-organized accommodations and the beautifully decorated Gurdwaras.

The group conveyed their thanks to the Government of Pakistan, the Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and the Evacuee Trust Property board for the impeccable arrangements, emphasizing the profound sense of welcome and care they experienced throughout their stay.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Wagah Border Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024

10 hours ago
 India clinch second T20 World Cup championship tit ..

India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa

20 hours ago
 PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha

20 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan

20 hours ago
 Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for month ..

Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA

20 hours ago
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mi ..

Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti

20 hours ago
 Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Mu ..

Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram

20 hours ago
 SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public ..

SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints

21 hours ago
 4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months

21 hours ago
 EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committe ..

EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets

21 hours ago
 TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic de ..

TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan