Indian Sikh Yatrees Conclude Pilgrimage, Depart For Home
Faizan Hashmi Published June 30, 2024 | 06:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) After completing a 10-day pilgrimage marking the 185th death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, Indian Sikh yatrees departed for their homeland on Sunday via the Wagah border crossing.
The pilgrims were escorted to the border crossing under tight security, with dignitaries including the Additional Secretary Shrines and members of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee bidding them farewell.
During the farewell, the Sikh group leader highlighted the deep affection and respect they received in Pakistan, calling it a cherished memory.
Pilgrims expressed gratitude for the warm hospitality, which included excellent security, accommodation, and medical facilities. They were particularly impressed with the well-organized accommodations and the beautifully decorated Gurdwaras.
The group conveyed their thanks to the Government of Pakistan, the Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, and the Evacuee Trust Property board for the impeccable arrangements, emphasizing the profound sense of welcome and care they experienced throughout their stay.
