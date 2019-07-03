UrduPoint.com
Indian Sikh Yatrees Reach Gurdwara Janumasthan Nankana Sahib

Indian Sikh yatrees who are visiting here to observe the death anniversary of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, reached Gurdwara Janumasthan in Nankana Sahib on Wednesday

General Secretary of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) Sardar Gopal Singh Chawala and other Sikh leaders accorded a warm welcome.

Talking to the media, Sikh leaders Sardar Gurmeet Singh and Dr Roop Singh said, "We gratitude to the government of Pakistan for the renovation and beautification of Gurdwara Janumasthan." They also thanked the ETPB chairman for taking steps for the protection of gurdwara.

