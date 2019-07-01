Indian Sikh yatrees reach Gurdwara Punja Sahib

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Indian Sikh yatrees, who arrived here to observe the death anniversary of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, on Monday reached Gurdwara Punja Sahib in Hassanabdal.

Officials of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) received them warmly there.

On the directions of the ETPB chairman, the board had completed all arrangements including security, accommodation, journey and medical for Sikh yatrees.

The Sikh yatrees stayed there for two days and performed their religious rituals. They will leave for Janum Ashthan Nankana Sahib on July 3.

Group leaders Dr Roop Singh, Sardar Gurmeet Singh and ohters thanked the government of Pakistan and the ETPB for making good arrangements for the yatrees.