Indian Sikh yatrees return to their homeland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Sikh yatrees coming to Pakistan from India for Khalsa Janam Din celebrations and Besakhi Mela return to their homeland through Wagah border crossing here on Thursday.

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid, Deputy Secretary Imran Gondal, Pardhan Sardar Ameer Singh, Member Mampal Singh and others were also present.

Before departure, Sikhs told the media: "We got a lot of love here." Best arrangements were made for transportation, security and accommodation of the visiting yatrees.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Ameer Singh asked the Sikh community all-over the world to come Pakistan and see for themselves the renovation, protection and security of their religious places here. Rana Shahid bade farewell to the Sikh pilgrims with special gifts.

They raised slogans including Pakistan Zindabad and Sikh Muslim friendship Zindabad.