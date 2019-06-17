Indian Sikh yatrees visit Gurdwara Kartarpur in Narowal

Indian Sikh yatrees, who crossed over to Pakistan through Wagha border crossing on foot to attend the death anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev Ji (Jore Mela), visited Gurdwara Kartarpur in Narowal and Babe Di Beri in Sialkot on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Indian Sikh yatrees, who crossed over to Pakistan through Wagha border crossing on foot to attend the death anniversary of Guru Arjun Dev Ji (Jore Mela), visited Gurdwara Kartarpur in Narowal and Babe Di Beri in Sialkot on Monday.

Talking to the media persons, group leaders, Jasvir Singh and Harbajan Singh, thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for providing foolproof security to worship places of the Sikh community and the best facilities to them.

They said that they received great love and hospitality in Pakistan.

They also thanked the Pakistani government for constructing new building at Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore and carrying out development work at other Sikh religious places. They said the entire Sikh community in the world was thankful to the government of Pakistan for launching the Kartarpur corridor.

The eight-member group will visit Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassan Abdal, Janum Asthan Nankana Sahib, Sucha Souda and Rohri Sahib and perform their religious rituals.