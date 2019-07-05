UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indian Sikh Yatrees Visit Gurdwara Sucha Soda

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 30 seconds ago Fri 05th July 2019 | 07:35 PM

Indian Sikh yatrees visit Gurdwara Sucha Soda

Indian Sikh yatrees, who arrived here to observe the death anniversary of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, on Friday visited Gurdwara Sucha Soda Farooqabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Indian Sikh yatrees, who arrived here to observe the death anniversary of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, on Friday visited Gurdwara Sucha Soda Farooqabad.

Evacue Trust Property board (ETPB) Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal and other officers also with the pilgrims.

The yatrees performed their rituals and offered dua for peace and security of the region.

The gurdwara was decorated with colourful lights while foolproof security arrangements were made.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Sikh pilgrims said, "We are thankful of the government of Pakistan for providing us the best facilities". They appreciated the steps taken by the ETPB for protection of the gurdwara.

The yatrees will return to Gurdwara Janumasthan in Nankana Sahib the same day.

The pilgrims will return India on July 6 via Wahga Railway Station through special trains.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Same Nankana Sahib Farooqabad July Media Government Best

Recent Stories

Rescue-1122 provides services to 880 road accident ..

27 seconds ago

Education Deptt. Khyber kicks out 1122 ghost emplo ..

29 seconds ago

It's time to control expenditure to save economy: ..

32 seconds ago

Three profiteers held in Sialkot

34 seconds ago

Youth killed in dacoity in Sialkot

7 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Says Reached Agreement on Expansion of F ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.