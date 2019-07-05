Indian Sikh yatrees visit Gurdwara Sucha Soda

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) : Indian Sikh yatrees, who arrived here to observe the death anniversary of Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, on Friday visited Gurdwara Sucha Soda Farooqabad

Evacue Trust Property board (ETPB) Deputy Secretary Shrines Imran Gondal and other officers also with the pilgrims.

The yatrees performed their rituals and offered dua for peace and security of the region.

The gurdwara was decorated with colourful lights while foolproof security arrangements were made.

Talking to the media on the occasion, Sikh pilgrims said, "We are thankful of the government of Pakistan for providing us the best facilities". They appreciated the steps taken by the ETPB for protection of the gurdwara.

The yatrees will return to Gurdwara Janumasthan in Nankana Sahib the same day.

The pilgrims will return India on July 6 via Wahga Railway Station through special trains.