Indian Sikh Yatris Start Rituals At Gurdwara Punja Sahib

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Indian Sikh yatris start rituals at Gurdwara Punja Sahib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Visiting Sikh yatris from India on Friday started their rituals at Gurdwara Punja Sahib, Hassanabadal for Khalsa Janam Din (the righteous Sikh brotherhood) and Vasakhi Mela celebrations.

According to an official source, the pilgrims were brought to Hassanabdal under tight security.

The Gurudwara Sahib had been beautifully decorated with electric lamps, the source said, adding other arrangements had also been ensured for the pilgrims.

A team under the supervision of Deputy Secretary of the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Imran Gondal was working round the clock for the best hospitality of the pilgrims, he informed.

The leader of the group, Sardar Arvinder Singh Khalsa, party leader from Parbandhak Committee at Shiromani Gurudwara, told the media, " Our religious places in Pakistan have been renovated and restored to their original condition while proper security arrangements have been made." He also expressed gratitude to the government and Evacuee Trust Property Board Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad on behalf of all the visiting yatris.

The main ceremony of Vasakhi Mela will be held on Saturday wherein pilgrims from the country will also participate.

After the main ceremonies, the pilgrims will reach Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on April 15.

