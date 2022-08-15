Indian Sikhs refuse to hoist tricolor; raise Khalistan flag on independence day

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sikh community across India took out rallies holding the Khalistan flags to press for their demands and reject the Indian government's campaign urging people to hoist tricolor on their houses on country's independence day.

During their marches, the Sikh community protested for their demands in support of the Khalistan Movement and release of the detained Sikh leaders besides showing their opposition to hoisting the tricolor.

In Amritsar, the protest march was held from the Golden Gate till the Akal Takht Sahib.

The leaders of Damdami Taksal, a Sikh cultural and educational organization, and other Sikh organizations participated in the march and held the Khalsa flags.

The participants said that the Sikhs were still slaves on the 75th independence anniversary of the country.

Ranjeet Singh of Youth Sikh Federation Bhindranwala said that the tricolor of India, and the constitution of India did not matter to them.

"The captive Sikhs are still in jails after completing their sentences. Sikhs are struggling to prove their supremacy. This is the reason why this fury march is being taken out," he remarked.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee also objected to lighting up the 'minar-e-fateh' in tricolour lights, calling it an "act of playing with Sikh sentiments," according to Indian state-run news agency PTI.

The 'minar-e-fateh' is a memorial built at Chappar Chiri in Punjab's Mohali in the memory of victory over Sirhind by Sikh general Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

Head of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) political party Simranjit Singh Mann called for a boycott of the Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

"I request you to hoist the Nishan Sahib on August 14-15 at homes and offices. Deep Sidhu, who is not among us, said that Sikhs are independent and a different community," Simranjit Singh Mann said while boycotting the tricolour.

Simranjit Singh Mann also referred to the Indian forces as the forces of the "enemy".

Hundreds of workers from his party took out a march in the town carrying Khalsa flags in their hands. They were demanding the release of Sikh detainees lodged in different jails across the country even after completing their sentences.

The party leaders said the march had been taken out to counter the Indian government's drive and to demand the release of Sikh prisoners.

Activists of the Khalra Mission Organisation (KMO) and the Human Rights Justice Committee lodged a protest in Tarn Taran demanding the release of Sikh detainees and stressed on the implementation of the Kartarpur model to form equality in the system.

Contrary to the BJP-led India, the Sikh community in Pakistan joined their countrymen to celebrate the diamond jubilee celebrations, dressed up in their traditional attires with the youth putting on green turbans.

A flag hoisting and cake cutting ceremony was held at Sikh temple Gurdwara Punja Sahib and attended by a large number of the members of the Sikh community.

Local community leader Sardar Jaggi Singh said "Pakistan is our country and we will express love for the motherland." Gullbeer Singh �Garathi (caretaker) at Sikh temple said that Sikh community is safe here and we are getting equal opportunities.

Another Sikh community leader Gurpal Singh said that feelings of patriotism are running through our veins.