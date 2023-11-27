Open Menu

Indian Smog Affecting Bahawalpur, Says AD Environment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 27, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Assistant Director, Environment Department Ansar Abbas Siyal has said that air pollution coming from India had been affecting Bahawalpur, causing smog too here.

Talking to media here, Ansar Abbas Siyal said that Indian border was 200 kilometers away from Bahawalpur city. “Air pollution, smoke emitting from the burning of remains of crops at agricultural fields and traffic pollution coming from India have also been reaching Bahawalpur and other cities of our country, affecting our environment,” he opined.

He narrated that paddy and rice farming was the largest farming in Delhi and Rajasthan regions of India, adding that after harvesting, farmers of Delhi and Rajashtan used to burn remains at paddy fields which polluted air and caused smog in the environment.

He viewed that air pollution and smog coming from Delhi and Rajasthan also affect the environment of Bahawalpur and other cities of our country.

He refuted the propaganda of social media that Bahawalpur was among the polluted cities. He said there were no more industries at large scale in Bahawalpur which emitted smoke. “In fact, Bahawalpur is a clean and environment-friendly region,” he said, adding that however, it was affected by Indian air pollution.

