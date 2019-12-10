UrduPoint.com
Indian So-called Democratic System Being Exposed After Introducing Controversial Legislation: Sh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:30 PM

Indian so-called democratic system being exposed after introducing controversial legislation: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that Indian so-called democratic system and secular slogan had been exposed badly before the world.

The controversial legislation introduced by Narindera Modi's government would provoke a large scale protest demonstration across India, he stated this in an interview with a private news channel program. India had also broken all the records of barbarism and hooliganism in the Occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

The Pakistan, he said would continue diplomatic and political support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Commenting on the role of Opposition, the minister said the members of Opposition parties have been scattered and there was no threat to the present government.

Sheikh Rashid said that Opposition benches were playing gimmicks while using the media.

To a question about Nawaz Sharif, he said the present leadership had issued directives to Farogh Naseem and Shahzad Akbar to pursue courts in case of Nawaz's failure to return Pakistan. All legal options would be adopted for bringing former Prime Minister back to Pakistan after culmination of period granted by the court, he added.

In reply to a question regarding extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS), he said that all Opposition parties would vote for legislation. He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government had full support of Allied partners. About Maryam Nawaz's plea for inquiring after the health of father, he said the present government was not in favour of granting permission to Maryam. However, he said the decision could be taken after the court orders.

