Indian society in sharp decline under Modi leadership:Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday referring to the recent incidents of prejudice against Hijab said Indian society was declining with super speed under the leadership of Narendra Modi.

The minister, in a tweet, terming these incidents "terrifying" said it was due to "unstable leadership" in the neighbouring country.

"Wearing #Hijab is a personal choice just as any other dress, citizens must be given free choice," he tweeted.