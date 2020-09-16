UrduPoint.com
Indian Soldier Commits Suicide In IIOJK

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 06:53 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :A soldier of Indian paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel committed suicide in Pulwama district, Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Wednesday.

The CRPF constable identified as T Sriniwas ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in a camp in Lethpora area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in the Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to 470 since January 2007.

