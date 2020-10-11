Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :An Indian army soldier committed suicide in Kupwara district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside an army camp in Naugam sector of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in IIOJK to 476 since January 2007.