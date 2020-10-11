UrduPoint.com
Indian Soldier Commits Suicide In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 05:40 PM

Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :An Indian army soldier committed suicide in Kupwara district in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

The soldier committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside an army camp in Naugam sector of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

This incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel in IIOJK to 476 since January 2007.

