Indian soldier commits suicide in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), an Indian soldier has committed suicide in Ganderbal district on early Saturday morning.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the soldier of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) ended his life by shooting himself with his service rifle in Dignibal area of the district.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst Indian troops and police personnel in the occupied territory to 559 since January 2007 till date.