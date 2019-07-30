Indian Soldier Committed suicide in Bandipor District.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :An Indian soldier committed suicide by shooting himself in Bandipore district, In Indian occupied Kashmir.

The Indian army man of 14 Rashtriya Rifles shot himself with his service during duty hours in Chuntimulla area of the district, according to Kashmir Media Service.

The injured soldier was rushed to a nearby medical facility, where he was declared brought dead, a police officer told media men. The deceased Indian soldier has been identified as Pawan Kumar, 26, of Unit 18 CAB.

The incident raised the number of such deaths among Indian troops and police personnel to 439 since January 2007.

Meanwhile, another Indian soldier of 55 Rashtriya Rifles was injured when his service rifle went off accidentally in Panzagam area of Shopian district.