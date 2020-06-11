UrduPoint.com
Indian Soldier Killed In Shelling By Pakistan In Kashmir Region - Defense Officials

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:40 PM

An Indian serviceman has died in a shelling by the Pakistani armed forces in the Jammu and Kashmir region, Indian defense officials said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) An Indian serviceman has died in a shelling by the Pakistani armed forces in the Jammu and Kashmir region, Indian defense officials said.

"A soldier lost his life in the line of duty late Wednesday night when Pakistani troops opened heavy fire in Tarkundi sector that runs along the Rajouri and Poonch districts. India retaliated strongly to the unprovoked firing and shelling by the adversary," defense officials said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

According to the news outlet, citing the Rajouri police chief, a civilian was injured in the attack as well.

He has been hospitalized and is not in danger.

Decades-long tensions in the region mounted in August when New Delhi revoked Article 370 of the Indian constitution, stripping the state of Jammu and Kashmir of its partial autonomy, before splitting it into union territories under the Federal government's control. Pakistan, which claims the Kashmir region and its citizens alongside India, has strongly condemned this decision.

