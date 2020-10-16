UrduPoint.com
Indian Soldier Who Absconded From Camp Arrested In Rajouri

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

Indian soldier who absconded from camp arrested in Rajouri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :An Indian soldier who had "absconded" along with a magazine of his service rifle from a camp in central Badgam district few days back has been arrested by police in Rajouri district, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service the soldier of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) namely Altaf Hussain was apprehended by police from his native Manjkote area of Rajouri district along with ammunition which he had taken away from his camp in Chadoora area of Badgam district.

A police officer told media men that a case has been registered in Manjkote police station in this regard and investigations have been initiated.

More Stories From Pakistan

