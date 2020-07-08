UrduPoint.com
Indian Spy Kalbushan Jadhav Refuses To File Appeal Against His Conviction

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:56 PM

Additional Attorney General Ahmad Irfan in a press conference along with South Asian Director General has said that Pakistan has implemented the directives given earlier by International Court of Justice. However, he said that Jadhav has refused to file appeal against his sentence.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2020) Indian Spy Kalbushan Jadhav refused to file appeal against death sentence awarded him earlier for his involvement in espionage and terrorism in Balochistan.

Addressing a press conference along with South Asia Director General, Additional Attorney General Ahmad Irfan said that Indian Spy refused to file review petition against his conviction. He said Jadhav was involved in different crimes including espionage and terrorism in Balochistan. He said Pakistan took steps in compliance of the directives given by International Court of Justice in the case.

Jadhav — a serving commander of the Indian Navy associated with Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing — was arrested on March 3, 2016, from Balochistan on allegations of espionage and terrorism.

During proceedings in a military court, the Indian Spy had confessed to his involvement in terrorist plots.

The spy was subsequently sentenced to death in 2017. However, India insisted that Jadhav was not a spy and said he was kidnapped from Iran.

On April 10, 2017, Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa approved his death penalty for Jadhav. In June 2017, the Indian spy had filed a mercy petition against the death penalty, in which he again confessed to his involvement in terrorist activities.

However, before Pakistani authorities could make a final decision, the International Court of Justice (ICJ), after being approached by India, had ordered a stay in his execution through an interim order.

